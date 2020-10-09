Leadership Ontario plans relaunch

Messenger Post Media

CANANDAIGUA — Leadership Ontario has identified fall 2021 as its rescheduled launch, and applications are now available online.

A collaborative effort of leaders in business, government, nonprofit and education, the program is designed to build and attract community leaders from diverse backgrounds who are committed to active involvement in their community.

Through 13 program days over 10 months, Leadership Ontario will offer participants the opportunity to explore and help address critical issues facing the people and institutions of Ontario County. This work will enhance participants’ leadership skills while they meet new people and build lasting relationships.

Applicants must live or work in Ontario County and should be committed to open-mindedness, problem-solving and helping craft durable solutions to long-term challenges.

Kari Buch, executive director of the United Way of Ontario County, is a graduate of a similar program in Genesee County.

“I’m excited to see a program focusing on developing and embracing leaders in Ontario County,” Buch said. “[Leadership Genesee] helped me explore my inner leadership skills, foster new skills and expand my understanding of government, business and social issues.”

The Ontario County Board of Supervisors has committed funding to the program for its first three years, allowing it to grow capacity and a network of alums to support its future.

The program’s 13-day curriculum includes a two-day kick-off retreat and monthly full-day programs at various points of interest throughout the county.

Topics will include tourism, arts and culture; diversity, equity and inclusion; Ontario County Community Health Report; an introduction to county government; an historical overview of Ontario County; insights into agriculture and its impact on the economy; county demographics and issues around poverty; education challenges and opportunities; and Ontario County’s Day of Caring.

The program will conclude with a formal commencement ceremony.

Leadership Ontario is a tuition-based program and participant costs are offset to a degree by the support of sponsors like Ontario County, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust and Constellation Brands. To apply for participation in the program or to learn how to sponsor this effort, visit LeadershipOntario.org, or email tracey@partnershipoc.org.