NY sets deadline for auto inspections

Jon Campbell

New York State Team

Been putting off your expired inspection? Don't wait past Nov. 3

ALBANY – Motorists who let their annual vehicle inspection lapse during the COVID-19 pandemic will have to get their cars inspected by Nov. 3 to comply with New York law.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently issued an executive order making clear the state would not further extend the deadline for expired inspections, which he previously allowed to remain valid during the height of the coronavirus outbreak.

The order declares Cuomo's most recent extension will be his last one, meaning motorists whose inspections expired after March 1 have until Nov. 3 to get them done and avoid being ticketed.

The same deadline applies for expired driver's licenses and vehicle registrations, though Cuomo had previously declared he wouldn't extend those deadlines past Nov. 3.

Cuomo's decision means the state's roughly 10,000 inspections shops could see a crush of customers in the coming weeks.

From March through early September, 739,000 fewer vehicles had been inspected in New York compared to the same period the prior year, according to the DMV.

“For those who have expired vehicle and identity documents, time is running out to bring them up to date, so I am encouraging you to act now and avoid a last-minute rush,” DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder said in a statement.

Cuomo first relaxed the expiration dates of auto inspections, driver's licenses and vehicle registrations in March, when New York was hit harder by the coronavirus than any other state in the country.

Since then, he had extended the deadline on a monthly basis.

On Oct. 5, he pushed the deadline to Nov. 3 but made clear it would be the last extension for vehicle registrations and driver's licenses. At the time, he left open the possibility of further extending the deadline for vehicle inspections before closing that door Thursday.

Inspection and repair shops were deemed essential and remained open throughout the pandemic.

The DMV had encouraged motorists to consider getting their inspections performed despite the extension, in part to discourage a last-minute crush of inspections before the order expired.