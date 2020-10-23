Roundabout now open in Victor

Messenger Post Media

VICTOR — Without much hoopla, the roundabout at the state Route 96 and Lynaugh Road intersection in the village opened at noon Oct.19.

The roundabout was supposed to open in late August or early September, but work was suspended on the state project, delaying the opening by several weeks.

Work had started at the busy intersection earlier in the year. Some construction activities will continue at the intersection.

The roundabout opening in Victor comes a few days after the opening of a roundabout in neighboring Farmington, at the intersection of Shortsville Road and County Road 28.