Doran reappointed as administrative judge for 7th District

Staff reports

Craig Doran was reappointed recently as administrative judge of the 7th Judicial District by Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks, in consultation with Chief Judge Janet DiFiore and Gerald Whalen, presiding justice of the Appellate Division, 4th Department.

Doran named members of his leadership team, including supervising judges Jason Cook for town and village courts in Cayuga, Seneca, Steuben and Yates counties; Richard Dollinger for matrimonial matters, with John Gallagher taking on the role June 21; Teresa Johnson for city courts; Stacey Romeo for family courts; Judith Sinclair for criminal courts; Ann Marie Taddeo as acting district administrative judge; and William Taylor, for town and village courts in Livingston, Monroe, Ontario and Wayne counties.

Supervising judge appointments were made in consultation with Deputy Administrative Judge Vito Caruso, Marks and Whalen.

Doran also appointed coordinating judges Vincent Dinolfo for treatment courts; Daniel Doyle for foreclosures; Stephen Miller for town and village courts; J. Scott Odorisi for superior commercial/civil assignments; and Taylor for alternate dispute resolution. These judges assist with administrative issues, case assignments and communications.

“Under the direction and guidance of the supervising judges and leadership team, the 7th Judicial District is well-positioned to ensure meaningful access to justice for all and meet the challenges the courts will face in 2021,” Doran said.

Visit nycourts.gov for information.