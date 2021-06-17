Greece Baptist, Lake Avenue churches to hold camp

COURTESY OF GREECE BAPTIST CHURCH

Greece Baptist Church and Lake Avenue Baptist Church will hold Creation Camp from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays July 9 through Aug. 19 at Greece Baptist, 1230 Long Pond Road, Rochester.

The camp will be free for children in grades PK-5. Activities will include working in the community garden; peace-themed songs, games, stories skits and crafts; and Bible skits and puppet-shows. A snack will be provided.

Parents will be invited to attend on the final evening.

Contact Brandon Arva at 585-225-6160, or go to greecebaptistchurch.org/vacation-bible-school.html for a registration form.