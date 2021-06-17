Memorial Art Gallery to receive grant

COURTESY OF THE UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER

The Memorial Art Gallery has been approved for a $30,000 grant to support general operating costs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the country and the arts sector begin to imagine returning to a post-pandemic world, the National Endowment for the Arts is proud to announce funding that will help arts organizations such as the Memorial Art Gallery reengage fully with partners and audiences,” said NEA Acting Chairman Ann Eilers. “Although the arts have sustained many during the pandemic, the chance to gather with one another and share arts experiences is its own necessity and pleasure.”

For more information on the projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.