FROM NEWS REPORTS

The town of Perinton recently held a drive-thru rabies vaccination clinic at the Department of Public Works.

The town was able to vaccinate 260 dogs and cats with help from Monroe County and local veterinarians. Town Clerk Jen West and her staff were also able to issue 19 dog licenses, including six new ones.

For information on upcoming clinics, visit bit.ly/3gA6KSA.