Registration open for 5K Freedom Run

COURTESY OF THE TOWN OF GREECE

Registration is now open for the 5K Freedom Run, which is part of Greece’s Fourth of July celebration.

Registration forms can be found on the town of Greece website under the “Special Events” section at greeceny.gov/special-events and on the Run Sign Up website at runsignup.com/Race/NY/Rochester/Greece5KFreedomRun.

Those who register before the day of the race will pay $25. It will cost $30 for day-of registration. A T-shirt and medal will be provided to participants.