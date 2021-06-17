ROC Sweatfest events to begin

COURTESY OF ROC SWEATFEST

ROC SweatFest will partner with over 20 of Rochester’s fitness studios, instructors, and wellness experts for a series of events from July 12 to 18.

Community members can use their Sweat Pass throughout the week, which will give participants access to discounted classes at local studios. Tickets went on sale June 11 at RocSweatFest.com. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Willow Center.

The festival will begin with Root to Rise: Yoga as Healing on July 12 in front of the “Stories of Strength” mural in the Times Square Building. It will end with the Create Your Own Sweat event July 18 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square.

Three ticket options are available for purchase. The $10 Sweat Pass will include discounted fitness and wellness classes throughout the festival, a virtual coupon book with discounts to various studios and access to special pop-up events throughout the week. The $25 Final Sweat Pass will include one-day pass grants participants access to the full-day event July 18, four 40-minute sweat sessions and sunrise yoga led by Tru Yoga. The All-Access Pass is the total package and include the Sweat Pass and the Final Sweat Pass.

ROC SweatFest hopes to raise $8,000 to support Willow Center’s life-saving programs and services. The fundraising goal represents the over 8,000 survivors who sought help through Willow’s 24/7 Hotline through December 2020. Instances of domestic violence increased 8.1% nationally after stay-at-home orders took effect in March.

To learn more about ROC SweatFest, visit RocSweatFest.com