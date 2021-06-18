American Institute of Architects Rochester announces award winners

COURTESY OF AIA ROCHESTER

The Rochester chapter of the American Institute of Architects recently held its 2021 Design Awards Gala virtually from their headquarters in Warner Castle.

PLAN Architectural Studio, P.C.’s casa saudade was awarded a Design Award. The project transformed an equipment shed from the former Mendon Pony Club into a residence.

The Thomas Tischer Visitor Center at the George Eastman Museum by Flynn Battaglia Architects earned a Merit Award. Citation Awards were given to In.Site Architecture for their unbuilt project, SHELTER… (in)PLACE and PLAN Architectural Studio, P.C. for TRANSPLANT(barn).

Dwyer Architectural received the new Community Impact Award for their UR Strong Memorial Hospital Surge Tent.

The winner of the Designers Unleashed: Ideas Competition was a team of four from SWBR: Alli DiGiacomo, Caitlin Ellis, Kris Sambor, and Erik Reynolds. Their project, “FlexPods: Flexibile Living Modules,” best answered the challenge to design a conceptual mobile, modular structure to be deployed during festivals throughout downtown and the Greater Rochester area.

The second annual People’s Choice Award went to LaBella Associates’ RIT Global Cybersecurity Institute. Public voting raised over $550 for Open Door Mission.