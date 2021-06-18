Martin, Harding & Mazzotti opens Rochester practice

COURTESY OF MARTIN, HARDING & MAZZOTTI

Martin, Harding & Mazzotti, a personal injury law firm based in the Capital Region, recently announced its expansion into the Rochester market through the acquisition of The Palmiere Law Firm.

The new office, located at 3300 Monroe Ave., will become the firm’s 11th location in New York. The office will be led by local personal injury attorney Norman Andrew Palmiere. He’s practiced law for more than 30 years, attended St. John Fisher College for his undergraduate studies, completed law school in Dayton, Ohio, in 1984 and earned his bar certification in 1986. Palmiere is a life-long resident of Rochester. He grew up in Irondequoit and lives in Pittsford.

Headquartered in Albany, Martin, Harding & Mazzotti has served clients for more than two decades in New York, Vermont and Massachusetts.