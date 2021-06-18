Rochester to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics

FROM NEWS REPORTS

The city of Rochester will host community vaccination clinics in June and July.

Clinics will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. June 24, July 8 and July 15 at the Ibero-American Action League, 817 E. Main St.; 2 to 7 p.m. June 24, July 1, 8 and 15 at International Plaza, 828 N. Clinton Ave.; 2 to 6 p.m. June 18 and July 9 at SWAN Inc. at Montgomery Neighborhood Center, 10 Cady St.; 2 to 6 p.m. June 25 and July 16 at Mary’s Place Refugee Outreach, 414 Lexington Ave.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 19 and 26 at Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.; 1 to 4 p.m. June 20, June 27, July 11 and July 18 at the Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.; 2 to 6 p.m. July 9 and 16 at the Lincoln Branch Library, 851 Joseph Ave.; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 10 and 17 at Flint St. R-Center, 271 Flint St.

Vaccines are free and will offer the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 years of age and older or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for anyone 18 years and older.

For more information: 585-753-5555; monroecounty.gov/health-covid19-vaccine.