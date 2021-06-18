Rochester Women’s Giving Circle giving grants

COURTESY OF RWGC

The Rochester Women’s Giving Circle is awarding $214,700 in grants to 10 local nonprofit organizations in Monroe County that help women and girls living in poverty to gain the education, training, skills and jobs necessary to achieve economic independence.

The 2021 grantees and programs are Cameron Communities Ministries — Respect and Responsibility for Girls program; Center for Teen Empowerment — Young Women’s Leadership and Employment Project; Consumer Credit Counseling Service — Creating Assets, Savings, & Hope Coach; Friends of the Garden Aerial — Green Visions: Growing Healthy Futures; Girl Scouts of Western New York — Out-of-School Time with Girl Scouts; Judicial Process Commission — Women’s Legal Action Project and Support Services; Spiritus Christi Prison Outreach — Women Empowerment Program at Jennifer House; Unity Hospital/Healthy Moms — Project Independence at Healthy Moms; Urban League — Project Families in Transition; and the Veterans Outreach Center — Female Veterans Self-Sufficiency Program.

This is the 14th year that RWGC has awarded grants, and in that time it has distributed nearly $2 million to nonprofit organizations aligned with the giving circle’s mission.

Women interested in becoming members may contact Melinda Andolina at helpingwomen@therwgc.org.