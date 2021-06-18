Seneca Park Zoo launches snow leopard naming contest

COURTESY OF SENECA PARK ZOO

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and the Seneca Park Zoo recently launched a naming contest for the zoo’s eight-week-old snow leopard cub

Bello announced the beginning of the Cub Cam, a 24 hour/day, 7 days/week online camera from the snow leopard cub’s den. The camera be accessed by visiting the Seneca Park Zoo website at senecaparkzoo.org/cubcam.

Monroe County residents may submit name ideas to NameTheCub@monroecounty.govusing withe subject line “Name our Snow Leopard Cub.” Zoo visitors can turn in name submissions at the upper-level viewing area of the snow leopard exhibit.

Submissions for the first round of the contest will be accepted through June 26. The five most popular submissions will be voted on by the public at the Seneca Park Zoo’s website or in person at the snow leopard exhibit.