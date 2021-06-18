Webster CSD celebrates student athletes

COURTESY OF WEBSTER CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

Webster Central School District celebrated 21 senior student athletes who have signed letters of intent June 8.

The players' coaches introduced and spoke about the student’s academic and athletic accomplishments.

Thirteen students at Webster Thomas High School were recognized.

Amy Cawley signed to Midland University for division two clay target/shotgun team The WTHS clay target coach is Rober Broderick.

Gabe Valdivia signed to Niagara University for division one cross country. The WTHS cross country coach is Jim Brunswick.

Dan Card signed to Saint Francis University to play division one football. The WTHS football coach is Scott Deuschle.

Ryan Prine signed to Roberts Wesleyan College for division two boy’s lacrosse. The WTHS lacrosse coach is Rob Ruller.

Four girl’s lacrosse players signed, including Grace Burns, who signed to division one at St. Bonaventure University; Grace Cunningham who signed to division two at Gannon University; Makayla Goetz, who signed to division two at Saint Leo University; and Olivia Scott, who signed to division one at George Mason University. The WTHS girl’s lacrosse coach is Jessica Tuttle.

Two members of the girl’s swim team signed, including Lauren Schreiner, who signed to division one SUNY Binghamton; and Dana Witte, who signed to division one at Colgate University. The WTHS girl’s swim coach is John Doerner.

Nick Harrington signed to Mercyhurst University for division two soccer. The WTHS boys' soccer coach is Steve Grose. Karly Tausch signed to Roberts Wesleyan College for division two soccer. The girls’ soccer coach is Scott Brown.

Sean Smith signed to the University of Iowa for division one track and field. The WTHS track and field coaches are Matt Carpenter, Jennifer Forsey and Rich Kieffer.

Eight Webster Schroeder High School students were recognized.

Eve Kowalczyk signed to St. Thomas Aquinas College for division two field hockey. The WSHS field hockey coach is Keri Stathopoulo.

Mason Mascari signed to Lake Erie College for division two football. The WSHS football coach is Mike Stumpf.

Tim Weisensel signed to Mercyhurst University for division two lacross. The WSHS boys’ lacrosse coach is Jason Mordac. Three players from the girl’s lacrosse team signed, including Haley Bolton, who signed to division one at George Washington University; Samantha Knight, who signed to division one at Niagara University; and Annie Mulhall, who signed to division one at East Carolina University. The WSHS girls’ lacrosse coach is Bryan Hanley.

Erika Lawson signed to the University of Maine for division one track and field. The WSHS track and field coach is Dan Graf.

Anthony Surace signed to Edinboro University for division two wrestling. The WSHS wrestling coach is Dean Salvaggio.