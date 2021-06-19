Cobblestone Arts Center to host outdoor art experience

COURTESY OF THE COBBLESTONE ARTS CENTER

The Cobblestone Arts Center, 1622 Route 332, Farmington, will offer an outdoor art experience with sculptures along the Auburn Trail, free outdoor concerts, and a new photography show in Cobblestone’s Gallery titled “Seasons” featuring photography from four local artists.

The activities started with an opening ceremony June 24 featuring photography by Jim Goldammer, Regina Muscarella, Peter Blackwood and Sarah Herman.

Additional outdoor summer lunchtime concerts, held from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m., will feature local musicians playing music from around the globe, including traditional Chinese, Italian Opera, and American folk. On July 8, Leah Ou will introduce the Chinese Pipa; July 15, Drew Bellavia and Adam Surasky will play rock and folk music; and on July 22, Finger Lakes Opera Young Artists will perform. The last outdoor concert will feature Emily Hutchinson on flute Aug. 5.

For more information: 585-398-0220; CobblestoneArtsCenter.com.