Catholic Family Center opens expanded welcome space

COURTESY OF THE CATHOLIC FAMILY CENTER

The Catholic Family Center recently opened a new main entrance at the 79 North Clinton Integrated Clinic on the side of the building, close to the transit center and immediately open to arriving customers and abundant natural light.

The integrated clinic is owned by Catholic Family Center and renovated with $160,000 of support from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation. With this renovation, Restart Outpatient, which has been providing substance use disorder services for nearly 40 years, now makes access to behavioral health treatment less complicated and more welcoming, including substance use treatment, integrated mental health services and medical services.

A virtual ribbon-cutting is available at youtu.be/fI-lkQpAYRo.