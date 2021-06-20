Rochester Heart Walk and Run held

COURTESY OF THE ROCHESTER HEART WALK AND RUN

The Rochester Heart Walk and Run was held June 10.

A new version was debuted for 2021. Several local businesses held Heart Walk experiences on their campus. Participants also had the option to walk or run in neighborhoods and parks.

Participants in the digital experience shared pictures and stories via social media.

The Lifestyle Change Award winners were recognized on the Facebook event page. The winners included Andrew Merydith and Dirk Snyder.

Merydith lost 80 pounds during the pandemic. He committed to regularly working out while working from home, watching his diet and drinking plenty of water. He has since lost a total 183 pounds, lowering his risks for heart disease and diabetes, and even easing back pain.

Snyder suffered a heart attack at the beginning of the pandemic and needed bypass surgery. He and his wife worked together on eating healthy, losing weight and starting a walking program after his surgery. He also worked on stress management. He lost 38 pounds and has been able to keep it off a year later.

The goals of the Rochester Heart Walk and Run is to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity. Leading local sponsors of the Heart Walk include presenting sponsor UR Medicine, Lifestyle Change Award sponsor Consiliarium Group, run sponsor Paychex, and media sponsors Mix 100.5 and News10NBC.