Byron-Bergen FFA, 4-H holds animal event

COURTESY OF THE BYRON-BERGEN FFA

The Byron-Bergen FFA introduced younger students to cows, sheep, goats and ducks on the elementary school grounds June 11.

The event was a collaboration between FFA advisor Jeffrey Parnapy and kindergarten teacher Ayn Gardner.

“We reached out to local people who own animals, a farmer brought his tractor in, and we’re also learning about different kinds of feed,” said Parnapy. “Both 4H and FFA members are presenting their animals and answering the kindergarteners’ questions.”

Upstate Milk donated milk and cheese sticks for all the students, and the FFA provided goodie bags for participating elementary students.