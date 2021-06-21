Ed Grabowski/Dina Finn Memorial Scholarship winners announced

COURTESY OF THE FEDERATION OF SOCIAL WORKERS

The Federation of Social Workers recently announced Emanual Anderson and Carina Christman as the 2021 winners of the Ed Grabowski/Dina Finn Memorial Scholarship.

Anderson is a 2021 graduate from Penfield High School and will attend the Rochester Institute of Technology. He plans to major in exploration engineering. Anderson participated in the Labor Day parades for numerous years and the Breast Cancer Awareness Walk, volunteered during the summer concert and assisted with mass mailings.

Christman is a School of the Arts graduate. She will attend the Rochester Institute of Technology and plans to study film production. She assisted in babysitting during meetings; set up and cleaning of FSW events and picnics; attended parade walks; participated in endorsement interviews, phone banking and door knocking; and took pictures for the Christmas party.