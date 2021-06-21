Irondequoit announces community engagement

COURTESY OF IRONDEQUOIT

Irondequoit supervisor Dave Seeley recently announced the start of community engagement to garner input regarding the reimagination of the town hall campus.

Engagement efforts will include a community survey, a webpage and a resident-led committee. The survey can be accessed at surveymonkey.com/r/TownHallCampusPlan.

An engagement session will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. June 24 at the Broderick meeting room in Town Hall, 1280 Titus Ave.

The town announced plans to transform of the rear portion of its municipal campus on Titus Avenue. It is seeking to repurpose roughly seven acres of land on the town campus into public parkland and recreational space, including the site of the former Department of Public Works facility, which was relocated following a devastating 2016 fire. The board has tentatively earmarked approximately $2 million for the implementation of the project, which it hopes to complete by 2022.