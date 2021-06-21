Multi-Use Community Cultural Center to offer virtual dances

COURTSEY OF THE MULTI-USE COMMUNITY CULTURAL CENTER

The Multi-Use Community Cultural Center’s annual contemporary dance festival will return in 2021 as an online event featuring 18 choreographers and companies will be available for streaming June 30 through July 10.

Program 1 premieres at 8 p.m. June 30 and includes a preview of Numbered Days by Missy Pfohl Smith’s BIODANCE, set to music by Dave Rivello. Frazee Feet Dance offers “Cautionary,” filmed from within the dance’s nebulous and dizzying world of movement and energy. Sullivan Dance Co. performs a new collaboration by choreographer Amy Slocum and musician and storyteller Didrik Soderstrom. Works by Donna Davenport, Natalie Marino, Rose Pasquarello Beauchamp and MaryLee Miller complete the program.

Program 2 streams at 8 p.m. July 1 including work by Buffalo-based artists Nancy Hughes and Anthony Alterio. Working with composer Matias Homar, Hughes offers an informal and intimate work built from the online practices of dancers in remote locations. Alterio’s high energy “Full Blown” showcases outrageous performers fusing styles of voguing, waacking, hip hop, and jazz to tell a story of limitless representations of gender. Laurie MacFarlane presents “Whodoyouwanttobe,” a triptych of solos made in collaboration with the performers as well as three composers and three visual artists. Other choreographers include Ethan Beckwith-Cohen, Solange Rodrigues, Ruben T. Ornelas, Bethany Good and Sophie Nash and Lucy Mundschau in “Stupid Little Mouse: Hibernation/Second Movement.”

Program 3, premiering at 8 p.m. July 2, includes dances from Mariah Steele/Quicksilver Dance, Jenna Hanlon, and BIODANCE’s 2020 Pilgrimage. In O/E, a duet by Ruben T. Ornelas with Angela Lopez, the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice is explored. Chicago-based artists Ayako Kato and Jason Roebke present Eclipse, where the constant attunement of dance and music invites viewers to experience synchronic moments along with the magic of shadows and light.

For more information and ticketing, visit showtix4u.com/events/dancesatmuccc.