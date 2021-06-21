Tom Hope Media Scholars honored

COURTESY OF THE TOM HOPE MEMORIAL MEDIA SCHOLAR PROGRAM

The Rochester Association for Film Arts and Sciences recently honored its 2021 Tom Hope Memorial Media Scholars during an online Awards Ceremony.

Lauren Dixon, board chair of Rochester’s Dixon Schwabl Agency, was the keynote speaker at the event. She presented awards to Lucas Hubbard, a visual communications major at Monroe Community College; Hongyu Li, a digital media studies major at University of Rochester; Kiyo Sato, a film and animation major at the Rochester Institute of Technology; Shay Gauthier, a journalism and broadcasting major at the SUNY College at Brockport; and Camille Cozine, a communication major at SUNY Geneseo.

Each year, faculty at Rochester area colleges nominate their top media arts student. A panel of Rochester area media professionals meets with nominees, reviews samples of their media productions, and selects students to become Tom Hope Memorial Media Scholars.

Scholars receive a stipend and mentoring opportunities to help advance their media careers.