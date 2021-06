COURTESY OF THE PERINTON CONCERT BAND

The Perinton Concert Band will perform a free outdoor concert at 7 p.m. July 1 at the Fairport Gazebo in Kennelly Park alongside the Erie Canal near the lift bridge.

The concert is free and is sponsored by the town of Perinton Recreation and Parks and the Fairport Public Library.

Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket.