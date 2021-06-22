Transportation Museum to offer trolley rides

COURTESY OF THE NEW YORK MUSEUM OF TRANSPORTATION

The New York Museum of Transportation, 6393 E. River Road, Rush, will offer trolley rides included with museum admission June 27.

The museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and rides depart at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Admission, including the ride, is $10 adults, $9 seniors 65 and older and $6 for ages 3-12.

The scenic two-mile round trip ride aboard the vintage electric trolley car harks back to the interurban era of a century ago. Back then, fast, clean transportation on luxurious trolleys was offered between Rochester and distant cities such as Buffalo, Syracuse and Geneva.

Reservations are required and may be made at nymtmuseum.org/summer2.