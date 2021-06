COURTESY OF NATURE OF THE CITY

The Nature in the City Art Expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 2 in tandem with First Friday at the Rochester Public Market, 280 N. Union St.

The event will features live painting; a soil painting workshop; arts and crafts; and live music from Mike Joseph, Joe Masci, the Zimbabwean Marimba Group, Ashley Smith + Co., Acid Rain Dance, Allyn Van Dusen, White Woods/Woven Home and Flying Object.