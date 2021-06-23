Tasha Potter named assistant superintendent for equity and access

COURTESY OF THE PENFILD CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penfield Central School District recently named Tasha Potter as the new assistant superintendent for equity and access.

This new position was created to ensure that students have access to multiple opportunities based on their needs and interests to achieve successful outcomes. Equity goes beyond accessibility and considers each student as an individual who deserves to feel safe, represented, and respected; challenged and provided opportunities to risk and grow; and to attain a quality education that allows them to think and learn critically about different perspectives.

Potter was previously working at Monroe One Board of Cooperative Educational Services, where she served as the director of diversity and equity planning. She served as director for equity and family and community engagement, worked as a principal for 10 years in the Greece Central School District and served as an elementary school teacher in the Rochester and Gates Chili school districts.

Potter holds her bachelor’s degree in psychology from SUNY Brockport, her master’s degree in liberal studies from SUNY Brockport and a certificate of advanced study in educational administration from SUNY Brockport. She is currently working to complete her doctorate in executive leadership at St. John Fisher College.

She will begin her new position July 1.