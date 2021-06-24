Webster Central School District to offer Camp Invention

COURTESY OF WEBSTER CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

Webster Central School District will offer Camp Invention from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 2-6 at Spry Middle School, 119 South Ave., Webster.

Camp Invention is a summer science, technology, engineering and math program led by certified local educators and grouped by grade level to create effective, encouraging learning environments. Its goal is to foster persistence, creativity, confidence and problem-solving skills in its campers. It will be open to grades K-6.

The camp will cost $260.

An extended camp experience will be available to accommodate working class families. The hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It will cost an additional $90 per week.

Go online to invent.org/camp or call 800-968-4332.