From the Supervisor: Summer opportunities in Perinton

Ciaran Hanna

Greetings! I wish everyone an enjoyable and safe summer season as we see more COVID-19 restrictions lifted and have more opportunities to gather together. In Perinton, we have been working hard to prioritize the health and safety of our community while bringing back some of our favorite events, such as the Sunday Concerts at Center Stage and Thursday Gazebo Concert Series now at Perinton Park. I hope to see many of you enjoying all of the fun opportunities in Perinton this summer.

In April, we welcomed a new Town Board member, Alexandra Winner, who filled an open seat after Peg Havens retired. Peg served our community with dedication for 12 years. The impact of Peg's leadership and vision will continue to benefit our residents and town staff for years to come. Alex is already an excellent new addition to our Town Board, bringing several years of experience with her from the Perinton Planning Board.

An early sign of summer is typically the “first mow” of the season, which looked a bit different in the Perinton Parks Department this year. We recently celebrated the “first mow” with our new electric lawn mowers. This is an exciting investment in our effort to go green, which yields savings for local taxpayers and better protects our vital natural resources.

This summer, you may also notice some updates and additions throughout our community. Several significant projects have advanced through our Planning Board and Town Board. We welcomed Chipotle in Perinton Square, and soon Starbucks will move across the lot to join them in the same building. Perinton Square is also undergoing a phased update to modernize the entire complex and will soon welcome a new tenant: LA Fitness.

Perinton Hills Shopping Center is also welcoming new tenants, most recently Bank of America. They are also home to Perinton's first vertical mixed-use property, The Glen at Perinton Hills. Perinton Veterinary Hospital, located on Lasalle Parkway near Route 250 and Route 96, will soon be expanding as well. These new projects and several others happening around town are creating an exciting buzz in our community. There is no doubt, Perinton is a wonderful place to live, work — and do business.

As you may be aware, the town of Perinton is currently negotiating a new host community agreement with Waste Management for High Acres. I will continue to keep you updated on the progress through our website, perinton.org. I appreciate everyone who took the time to submit feedback on the new draft HCA over the three-week comment period.

We will also wrap up our comprehensive plan update this summer. We are hosting our second highly interactive open house-style public workshop from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, at the Perinton Community Center in Room 204. You can find more information on this event in the following pages or visit perintonplan.com.

Summers in Perinton are filled with endless opportunities and I hope you will take some time to enjoy the season with your family! Try out a new recreation class, take a hike on our trails, enjoy a free concert or have a picnic at one of our many parks.

As always, if you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to stop by, call or email any time. My number is 585-223-0770, and my email address is channa@perinton.org. I look forward to hearing from you.

Ciaran Hanna is the Perinton town supervisor.