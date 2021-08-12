From the Supervisor: A summer update from the town of Perinton

Ciaran Hanna

Greetings! It has been a great summer here in the town of Perinton. We welcomed back some of our summertime staples that were on pause last year due to the pandemic — the Gazebo Concert Series, Center Stage Concerts, Youth Triathlon and Fourth of July Parade, to name a few. There is still much more to enjoy, from our outstanding Recreation classes and events such as Mighty Machine Mania to miles of trails and parks. I encourage everyone to get outside and enjoy a great day in Perinton this fall!

One of our most popular trails is the RS&E Trolley Trail, which spans about 5 miles in total from the northwest to the southeast parts of town. By utilizing the Erie Canal Path, RS&E Trail users can go from Eyer Park in East Rochester to the village of Fairport, through the hamlet of Egypt to Pannell Road. Over the past few years, the town has worked to rebuild the RS&E Trail and add parking areas. This summer, Public Works crews added three new benches along the trail. The benches were reconditioned and repurposed from the village of Fairport, reducing project costs. These repurposed benches are located at the trailhead parking areas near Pannell Road, Victor Road and Hogan Road.

Between the significant wind event in June and record-breaking rain totals in July, our community has experienced the gamut of challenging weather resulting in flooded roads, downed trees and everything in between. But no matter the challenge, our Department of Public Works stands ready to take action. In these situations, you will see them working tirelessly to protect our roadways and properties from flooding, clearing downed limbs and trees from roads, and assisting first responders, law enforcement and other partners to keep our community safe. I can’t thank them enough for all they do!

This time of year is extremely busy for the Perinton Highway Department as they work to ensure all 326 lane miles of town-owned highways are well-maintained and preserved. By the end of the 2021 season, Perinton Highway is projected to provide critical maintenance to more than 50 miles of roadway in our town. We recently launched a new webpage on perinton.org titled “Town, County and State Road Projects,” where you can find project maps, resident communication and weather-dependent schedules for road work. You will also find information on county and state projects taking place in Perinton. We appreciate your patience as our “Red Truck Fleet” works to keep our streets in top condition. While you may expect them to step back and take a little breather, think again — they will soon be turning their attention to the annual leaf collection for all 17,000 properties in town.

This fall, I will release the 2022 town budget, and I am currently working with our finance director and department heads to perform a strict examination of each budget line. I am confident we will deliver a town budget that lives within its means and continues to provide top-notch services and programs.

Many have noticed activity on Route 250 related to the construction of Parker Place, a Pride Mark Homes mixed multi-family community totaling 120 units in 11 buildings with 9 acres of preservation lands/open space. This includes several multi-family buildings, townhomes, a community clubhouse/pool and park land. This project was first proposed in 2019 and appeared before the Planning Board, Conservation Board and Town Board. This type of community housing is in-demand in Perinton, especially with our active senior population; however, Parker Place is not limited to 55-plus.

The Comprehensive Plan 2020 Update, which is likely to be finalized this fall, notes that this type of housing can have a positive impact on our local market. “Overall, the housing market in Perinton is facing a shortage, where high occupancy rates and a limited supply keep housing costs high and act as a barrier to entry for younger families and those on a fixed income. Introducing multi-family units into the market would help expand and diversify supply by creating new housing type and price range options that can appeal to a broader range of potential residents.” For more information, please visit perintonplan.com.

As always, if you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to stop by, call or email any time. My number is 585-223-0770 and my email address is channa@perinton.org. I look forward to hearing from you.

Ciaran Hanna is the Perinton town supervisor.