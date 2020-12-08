Relief funds going to municipalities, fire districts

Messenger Post Media

Monroe County Post

Monroe County will provide local municipalities and fire districts with more than $9 million in funding through the federal coronavirus relief bill to help with COVID-19-related expenses.

“As we all know, the COVID-19 pandemic has not only had a devastating impact on our public health, but has also increased the need for vital local government services,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said. “I am hopeful that this additional funding for our partner governments will help mitigate their unexpected costs and buffer any impact on their budgets. The financial weight of this pandemic should not fall on our local residents and taxpayers.”

Nearly $5.4 million will go to towns and villages, $3.4 million to the city and about $90,000 to fire districts. The funds will be used to offset public safety, public health, human services and other costs incurred while responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency.