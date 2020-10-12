Pioneers up to Principal’s Reading Challenge

The Principal’s Reading Challenge at Plank Road North Elementary School in Webster is underway and turning up many Super Readers.

The challenge encourages consistent, at-home reading. Students set reading goals for each quarter and check in with the school midway, recording their progress via Google form.

Principal Craig Bodensteiner and Assistant Principal Heather Balsamo recognize the honorees on the Pioneers’ Morning Show and present them with a certificate of recognition in class. The honorees’ names are posted on a bulletin board in the school hallway. More than 200 students have been honored for meeting their goals so far.

The program is the brainchild of literacy specialists Sharon Goodman, Sue Hooper and Nancy Nesbitt, with fifth grade teacher Marcia Napolitano and support from the Plank North PTSA.