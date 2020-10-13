GiGi’s Playhouse receives $25K Impact Grant

GiGi's Playhouse Rochester, a nonprofit Down syndrome achievement center, recently received a $25,000 grant from L3Harris Technologies to support math education for school-aged children with disabilities who are negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The math sessions will be offered throughout the year for free to all participating GiGi's families.

"Children with disabilities have been at a significant disadvantage during the COVID-19 pandemic, because they tend to rely on direct, hands-on and individualized instruction to attain their academic goals,” GiGi’s President Jennifer Bustamante said. “To fill this gap, GiGi's is offering an in-person educational program for individuals with Down syndrome, with a focus on children who are attending full- or part-time remote schooling in their school districts."

Visit gigisplayhouse.org/rochester for information.