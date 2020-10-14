UR School of Nursing wins HEED Award

For the fourth straight year, the University of Rochester School of Nursing received the Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.

The School of Nursing and UR School of Medicine and Dentistry were among 46 health professions schools selected to receive this national honor recognizing U.S. medical, dental, pharmacy, nursing, osteopathic and allied health schools that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion.

The schools will be featured in the December 2020 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity.

“Receiving the HEED Award is a gratifying acknowledgement of the School of Nursing’s decades of work fostering an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Kathy Rideout, dean of the School of Nursing and vice president of the University of Rochester Medical Center. “We’re proud of how much we have accomplished, but we also know there is much work still to do. We will continue to look inward with a critical eye, knowing that our vigilance and persistence is essential to continual growth.”

The UR School of Nursing is one of nine nursing schools to receive the award in 2020. Its academic programs attract scientists, clinicians, researchers and future nurses of various ages, backgrounds and talents.

Its most recent class of students in the Accelerated Bachelor’s Program for Non-Nurses includes students from the U.S., Nigeria, Mexico, Turkey, Jamaica and Ghana; 35% of the new ABPNN students are from groups underrepresented in nursing and 25% are male, approximately three-times higher than the percentage of men in the nursing workforce.

The school features programs that contribute to and support diversity efforts on campus, and continues to expand the reach of its Council for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The UR School of Medicine and Dentistry was honored for the second year in part to the diverse makeup of its student body. Students of color make up more than half of the school’s full-time student body, and enrollment is split evenly among males and females.

Mark Taubman, dean and URMC CEO, committed to expanding the school’s diversity and inclusion efforts by personally leading development of a comprehensive anti-racism plan, incorporating input from medical students, residents, graduate students, the Black Physicians Network of Greater Rochester, and faculty and staff from across the university.

“While we are pleased to be included among the nation’s best for our commitment to diversity, we recognize that we must strive to be ever better,” said Adrienne Morgan, senior associate dean for equity and inclusion. “We are committed to a plan that incorporates clear strategies and actions to strengthen diversity across the university, identifies accountable leaders, sets metrics for measuring progress and provides transparency through regular reporting.”

According to Lenore Pearlstein, publisher of INSIGHT Into Diversity, “The HEED Award process consists of a comprehensive and rigorous application that includes questions relating to the recruitment and retention of students and employees — and best practices for both, continued leadership support for diversity and other aspects of campus diversity and inclusion. We take a detailed approach to reviewing each application in deciding who will be named a HEED Award recipient. Our standards are high, and we look for institutions where diversity and inclusion are woven into the work being done every day across their campus.”

