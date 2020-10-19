Roberts Wesleyan announces accounting, 4+1 programs

Roberts Wesleyan College added two programs in its School of Business: a Bachelor of Science in accounting and a 4+1 program with a Master of Science in strategic leadership.

Both are registered professional programs under the New York State Education Department and CPA licensure qualifying (150 credit hours).

“Roberts’ accounting education is not just transactional, it is transformational,” said Daniel Barlow, an accounting and business law professor at Roberts and local town court judge. “An education at Roberts is extraordinary. I’ve been part of several higher education institutions and what we have at Roberts is different. It’s special. Our accounting programs are growing. Our students graduate with incredible careers. We support them throughout their educational journey at Roberts and beyond.”

Both programs will help students and graduates capitalize on biblical principles and a Christian worldview, put character development in context, and integrate liberal learning with professional study in accounting, including business, financial, system and data.

“We have a balanced method behind the balance sheet,” said Michael Chen, associate professor of accounting. “We mix faith, virtues, liberal arts, business, accounting, system and data together to make a ‘whole person’ as the trusted business adviser for the organization society.”

Students will be prepared for various business roles and career advancement for future leadership, including professional services in global or regional firms; financial planning and analysis, project management with analytics skills, business analysis for solution development and implementation, internal auditing, fraud investigation and regulatory specialization in private sectors; integrated management in small and medium business; investigation in various federal agencies; and financial and investigative journalism.

The college is accepting applications from prospective students for the spring 2021 and summer 2021 semesters. Financial aid will be available. Visit roberts.edu for information.

The School of Business will host a virtual discovery day on Oct. 30 for prospective students and their families to learn more about the college. Registration is required.