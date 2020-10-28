Penfield students, grads named AP Scholars

The following Penfield High School students and 2020 graduates were recognized as AP Scholars for their results on the Advanced Placement examinations last spring.

Students with an average of at least 4.0 on all exams taken, and scores of 4 or higher on eight or more of these exams, were honored as National AP Scholars: Jacob Chen, Jessica Dawson, Arno Gundlach, John Healy and Benjamin Murty.

Students with an average score of at least 3.5 on all exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams, were honored as AP Scholars with Distinction: Jason Anglum, Lauren Audi, Barbara Buck, Alina Chadwick, Jacob Chen, Cole Cornwell, Norah Czajka, Dina Dahhan, Matthew Darrer, Erin Davis, Jessica Dawson, Andrew Dewar, Kevin Dunn, Sergei Eliseev, William Givens, Justine Goldblatt, Arno Gundlach, John Healy, Mara Heppard, Morgan Higgins, Carson Hobler, Kenneth Jacoby, Madaliene Kennedy, Eris Kinsman, Jordan Klatt, Nathan Lewis, Mariah Loiacono, Cullen Masters, Sean Merriman, Amanda Mulvey, Benjamin Murty, Caroline Palermo, Rebecca Rolland, Collin Sauter, Ashlyn Snyder, Katheryn Uetz, Isabella Wattie and Ella Wulforst.

Students with an average score of at least 3.25 on all exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams, were designated as AP Scholars with Honor: Erin Block, Kelly Furst, Elizabeth Guiffrida, Emma Kay, Katherine Kuzniar, Ryan Lowenstein, Alexandra Martin, Katharine Mosca, Thomas Pelish, Tali Phillips, Grace Pietak, Liya Stein, Rachel Stevens, Dominic Taormina, Victoria Usachev and Serena Yang.

Students with scores of 3 or higher on three or more exams were honored as AP Scholars: Erin Aman, Nathan Audi, Lucas Aust, Sabrina Bhattacharya, Justin Brewer, Adrian Burgos, Tyler Bush, Isabella Ciaramitaro, Zachary Ehret, Alexander Fabrizi, Olivia Flannery, James Fries, Michael Green, Grace Hansen, Nathan Hart, Alyssa Husted, Katherine Jarvis, Yaa Kornne, Lauren Lester, Sydney Majka, Kevin McCandless, Joseph McCusker, Matthew McLaughlin, Annika McPhail, Allison Merrill, Ian Moon, Anna Northrup, Tyler O’Brian, Andrew Olson, Haley Ornt, Nicholas Parks, Ethan Pendelberry, Julia Polvino, Noah Rogoff, Nathaniel Salvador, Connor Sardone, Inaya Siddiqui, Olivia Smock, Nicholas Swanger, Elizabeth Taddeo, Christopher Taylor, Trevor Torres, Seth Vanderbilt, Ethan VanHouten, Addison Wallace, Susan Wallace, Garrett Webster, James Wheeler and Ethan Wolford-Tuffy.