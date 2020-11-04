C-C seniors named College Board Scholars

Churchville-Chili High School seniors Shelby Bulbulian, Ryan Hewitson, Audrey Kohlman and Jon LeFrois achieved the designation of College Board National Recognition Programs Scholars for 2020.

The honor goes to students who took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test in 2019, scored in the top 2.5%, and attend school in a rural area or small town and/or identify as African American, Indigenous, Hispanic American or Latinx. Students had to earn a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher by the middle of their junior year.

"These students have worked hard and excelled throughout their high school careers,” Principal Scott Wilson said. “Colleges and universities are searching for talented, high-achieving students like them. This recognition of their academic success will help their applications stand out and open up more opportunities.”

Each of the four seniors received an award letter and certificate for excellence in academic achievement that they can include in their college and scholarship applications.