Food drive underway at McQuaid Jesuit

McQuaid Jesuit, 1800 S. Clinton Ave., Brighton, is competing with eight high schools in the Great Ignatian Challenge, a holiday food drive intended to raise students’ awareness of hunger and inspire them to take action.

Students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends aligned with the school can drop off nonperishable food at the auditorium and main entrances through the end of the school day on Nov. 25. All donations will go to Foodlink.

The nine schools will compete for tiered awards based on criteria identified by Jim Rowen, who pledged $250,000 to support the school’s efforts. He asked that the awards be applied toward offsetting expenses related to COVID-19.

Visit mcquaid.org for information.