Hilton students join French National Honor Society

Students in Amy Gallton's French class at Hilton High School recently were honored for their acceptance into the French National Honor Society.

To apply, students must have an 88% or higher average in their language classes, and complete an application that includes writing a personal statement on why they want to be considered for induction and the importance of knowing another language and understanding other cultures.

"Language is not just a credit to check off on a college application, but a skill that checks you into future opportunities," Gallton said. "It allows us to communicate with others. Studying culture helps students to understand other points of view, life and contributions to the world. Both help to broaden students' connections in an ever-changing global community."

After receiving their certificates, students recited the oath in French. Translated, the oath states, "As a member of this society, I promise to devote myself to the study of the French language in order to master it someday, remembering that a language can be a strong tie between people of different origins, race or religions. As a citizen of my country, I promise to promote friendship and understanding between the United States and other lands of the world. This is my promise and my oath."