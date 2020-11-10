Pittsford principal named assistant superintendent

The Pittsford Central School District’s Board of Education unanimously appointed Shawn Clark as assistant superintendent for human resources.

Clark, of Pittsford, currently serves as principal at Jefferson Road Elementary School and will start this new role once his replacement is named.

“With years of experience in and out of the classroom and a demonstrated ability to lead collaborative decision-making, Shawn will be a great addition to our Central Office team,” Superintendent Michael Pero said.

Clark joined the district in 2013 as principal of Jefferson Road Elementary, where he implemented data teams to support student growth, collaborated with the school’s PTSA to launch biennial International and STEAM days, and fostered an environment of shared leadership and accountability.

He was a principal in the Batavia City School District for five years, where he worked with staff to design a master schedule that focused academic resources and increased teacher collaboration across and between grade levels. He was a special education teacher for nine years in the Rochester City School District and Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES.

Clark received his bachelor’s degree in exceptional education from the University at Buffalo and his master’s degree in special education from SUNY Geneseo. He completed his educational administration work at St. John Fisher College, where he received the award for distinguished leadership.