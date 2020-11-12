College Notes
Monroe County Post
Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.
Penfield
Emily Weezorak, of Penfield, is a member of the incoming class at Canisius College in Buffalo for fall 2020.
Rochester
Obed Berhe, Nicholas Dauphinee and Madisen Harbin, of Rochester, are members of the incoming class at Canisius College in Buffalo for fall 2020.
Webster
Jillian Galanti, Michael Tebyrtse and Ashley Tranello, of Webster, are members of the incoming class at Canisius College in Buffalo for fall 2020.