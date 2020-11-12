College Notes

Monroe County Post

Penfield

Emily Weezorak, of Penfield, is a member of the incoming class at Canisius College in Buffalo for fall 2020.

Rochester

Obed Berhe, Nicholas Dauphinee and Madisen Harbin, of Rochester, are members of the incoming class at Canisius College in Buffalo for fall 2020.

Webster

Jillian Galanti, Michael Tebyrtse and Ashley Tranello, of Webster, are members of the incoming class at Canisius College in Buffalo for fall 2020.