College Notes

Monroe County Post

North Chili

Marcus Postell, of North Chili, is a member of the incoming class at Canisius College in Buffalo for fall 2020.

Rochester

Joshua Brink, Natalie Faas, Kayla Jackson and Michaela Temperato, of Rochester, are members of the incoming class at Canisius College in Buffalo for fall 2020.

Jasmine Thomas, of Rochester, participated in Virtual Service Week this fall at Canisius College in Buffalo. Thomas majors in biology.