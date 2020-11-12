College Notes

Monroe County Post

Fairport

Olivia Caraccio and Katherine Jefferis, of Fairport, earned scholarships this fall at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio. Caraccio, who majors in neuroscience and music theory, received the Richard & Glenna Eldredge Scholarship. Jefferis, a voice performance major, received the Carol Zajkowski Class of ‘57 Music Scholarship.

Philip Palermo, of Fairport, is a member of the incoming class at Canisius College in Buffalo for fall 2020.

Henrietta

Jalen Peterson, of Henrietta, graduated in August 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in aeronautical science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida.

Pittsford

Megan Dalton, of Pittsford, is a member of the incoming class at Canisius College in Buffalo for fall 2020.

Rochester

Thomson Chew and Hayley Raish, of Rochester, are members of the incoming class at Canisius College in Buffalo for fall 2020.

Ashley Howard, of Pittsford, participated in Virtual Service Week this fall at Canisius College in Buffalo. Howard majors in higher education and student affairs administration.

West Henrietta

Kyle Smith, of West Henrietta, earned the V. Eugene and Margaret Zito Scholarship this fall at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio. Smith majors in German.