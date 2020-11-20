College Notes

Monroe County Post

Alexandra Perry, of Victor, participated in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s recent United for Justice campaign as a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee at Canisius College in Buffalo. SAAC participants printed solidarity shirts for student-athletes to wear as warm-up gear before games and are planning a Unity Walk. Perry is a member of the women’s soccer team.