Physicians Committee honors Allendale Columbia

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a doctors group with more than 12,000 members, awarded Allendale Columbia School the grand prize in the 2020 Golden Carrot Awards.

The Pittsford school will receive a $500 cash prize in recognition of its healthful lunches and outstanding health promotion initiatives.

“Allendale Columbia School is setting up students for success, both today and in the future, by serving nutrient-packed, plant-based meals for lunch,” Physicians Committee dietitian Maggie Neola said. “Not only do these foods help children stay focused and energized in the classroom, but they also reduce long-term risk for heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, obesity and other chronic diseases.”

Allendale Columbia provides seven entrees, at least four of which are vegetarian, to its 358 students and 98 employees each school day. Two of those four entrees are vegan, containing no animal products.

Popular entrees include berry arugula salad with hummus, veggie and hummus wraps, Sunbutter and jelly sandwiches on bread from Flour City Bread and ginger tofu with jasmine rice. All lunches include fruit and vegetable options.

“Our food service team truly loves what they do,” said Shannon Baudo, interim head of school. “They focus on healthy and nutritious foods for our students, faculty and staff every day while encouraging all of us to try new things and learn about the foods we are putting into our bodies. They have reinvented school lunch and we're incredibly lucky.”

Allendale Columbia uses school meals as a platform to teach students about the importance of good nutrition and provide opportunities to try new foods.

The Physicians Committee established the Golden Carrot Award in 2004 to recognize programs that encourage students to eat fresh fruits and vegetables, and offer vegetarian, low-fat, whole-grain and nondairy options.