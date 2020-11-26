College Notes

Monroe County Post

Fairport

Ryan Austin, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Emmaline Putnam, of Fairport, recently received the award for diversity and inclusion from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Student Council at Iowa State University. Putnam, who majors in global resource systems, held leadership positions on the ISU International Student Council, served on committees for the lectures program and student government, and promoted disability awareness through Guiding Eyes for the Blind and BluePath Service Dogs.

Rochester

Brady D’Hont, of Rochester, participated in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s recent United for Justice campaign as a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee at Canisius College in Buffalo. SAAC participants printed solidarity shirts for student-athletes to wear as warm-up gear before games and are planning a Unity Walk. D’Hont is a member of the men’s lacrosse team.

West Henrietta

Kyle Smith, of West Henrieta, will continue his track and field career at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio.