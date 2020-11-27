Hilton High School hosts virtual Model UN Conference

After 40 years of hosting a Model United Nations Conference attended by students from nearly three dozen school districts, Hilton High School created a virtual event so students could still participate during the pandemic.

The student-directed event provides debate opportunities for new and experienced high school delegates.

“Thank you to Secretary Gens. Selin Akbas and Robbie Daly, and Under-Secretary Gens. Andrew Guo and Isabela Mulcahy,” said Martha Burke, who coordinated the event with Sandra Mayer. “You have handled the challenges of organizing a virtual Model U.N. Conference with grace, maturity and professionalism, all while balancing the uncertainties and changes of life during a pandemic.”

This year’s conference was represented by four secretaries, 35 chairpersons, 13 committees and Zoom hosts, 18 schools, 38 nations and 223 delegates.

The committees are based on actual U.N. committees that debate proposals, present position papers and vote on resolutions. Schools select the country/countries they want to represent and delegates prepare by researching that country’s stand on issues and current problems.

“This year, the perseverance required to put on a virtual conference is a testament to the group of young adults and faculty advisers involved,” Principal Jeffrey Green said. “Collaboration among multiple school districts and multiple members of the Hilton Central staff overcoming countless obstacles to plan is a truly inspiring thing to be a part of.”

Model U.N. also raises funds for charity. Students normally sell carnations and compete in Jar Wars to see which committee could raise the most money for a charity, but this year students were asked to donate directly to three organizations serving the Rochester community during the pandemic: Pencils and Paper, Mothers in Need and Lifespan.