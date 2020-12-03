College Notes

Monroe County Post

Fairport

Valerie Deleon and Cassidy May, of Fairport, earned the spring 2020 Dean’s Award with distinction at Colgate University in Hamilton. To be eligible, students must complete at least three courses and earn a minimum 3.6 GPA. Deleon majors in biology and May studies English.

Pittsford

Lucille Bonin, Annie Chen, John Galbraith, Michael Jobling and Meredith Sheils, of Pittsford, earned the spring 2020 Dean’s Award with distinction at Colgate University in Hamilton. To be eligible, students must complete at least three courses and earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Jared Petrichick, of Pittsford, earned the spring 2020 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate University in Hamilton. To be eligible, students must complete at least three courses and earn a minimum 3.3 GPA. Petrichick majors in sociology.

Vivian Mundschau, of Pittsford, participated in the 2020 Ignatian Family Teach-In for Justice, a Catholic, Jesuit social justice gathering. Mundschau is pursuing a degree in animal behavior, ecology and conservation at Canisius College in Buffalo.

Rochester

Emma Hart and Sean Mandrick, of Rochester, earned the spring 2020 Dean’s Award with distinction at Colgate University in Hamilton. To be eligible, students must complete at least three courses and earn a minimum 3.6 GPA. Hart majors in applied math and Mandrick studies mathematics.