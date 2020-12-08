Hilton CSD named Best Public School

Messenger Post Media

Monroe County Post

The Hilton Central School District was recognized as the Best Public School in the 2020 Rochester Official Community Choice Awards.

Sponsored by the Democrat and Chronicle, the Choice Awards honor organizations and businesses nominated by and voted for by the public. Online voting took place in September.

“We are humbled by our recent recognition by the Democrat and Chronicle as first place in the Choice Awards for best public school," Superintendent Casey Kosiorek said. "This is a true reflection of the efforts and commitment put forward by all the district staff, the vision set by our Board of Education and the strong partnership we have with families of the district. This is certainly a ray of light during this challenging time of the pandemic. Congratulations to the Cadet Nation!”

The district received a plaque that will be placed in the Board of Education room at Quest Elementary School.