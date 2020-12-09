RIT program earns national accreditation

Rochester Institute of Technology’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf recently announced its American Sign Language and English interpretation program achieved accreditation through the Commission on Collegiate Interpreter Education.

The program is one of 16 accredited bachelor’s degree interpreting programs in the U.S.

The four-year accreditation process included a self-study and peer review of the curriculum to ensure it meets the required standards set forth by CCIE. The process also included a site visit, which was conducted virtually. Accreditation lasts 10 years.

Keith Cagle, department chair, said CCIE accreditation will help enhance student recruitment for the program.

“Occasionally, prospective students and parents ask whether the interpreter program is accredited by CCIE,” he said. “Now, we can say with pride that we are. In addition, the self-study review during the process helped us to take a close look at our program, including its strengths and challenges. Accreditation also is required in order to apply for many grants and foundation funding, which will benefit our students, faculty and staff.”